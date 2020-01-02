Home Affairs Dept extends operating hours to meet seasonal demand

The Department of Home Affairs is extending operating hours at offices across the country from 8am until 7pm for a limited period.

The extended hours will run between Thursday, 2 January and Friday, 10 January 2020.

This is to accommodate the high volumes and increasing demand for services during this time of year, says department spokesperson Siya Qoza.

The department has urged people to arrive as early as possible at their branches to avoid the rush and long queues.

We are extending the operating hours to respond to the higher volumes of people who normally come into our offices during this period. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

We will be operating until 7pm until next week Friday (10 January 2020), excluding weekends because our offices do not open. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

We have made an undertaking that every person who comes to our offices will be assisted. Siya Qoza, Spokesperson - Department of Home Affairs

Listen to the discussion for more info: