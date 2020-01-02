Arrested CT refugee leader to appear in court over assault charges

A refugee leader will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Friday after he was arrested this week.

The contested leader, JP Balous, was arrested at the Central Methodist Mission Church in the city centre where tensions have been brewing between two refugee factions.

Balous has reportedly been charged with eight cases of assault, five of which are assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.

According to Brandt, the charges were brought against him by fellow foreign nationals who have been living with him at the church.

Violence escalated at the church this week after a disagreement about the group's leadership and whether a church service would be held on Sunday.

Balous and rival leader, Papy Sukami, have been butting heads amid a greater court battle about the group's presence at the Central Methodist Mission Church.

You've got this situation between two groups preferring the one leader and another bigger group siding with JP Balous. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

It's people who lived with him inside the church who laid these charges against him. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update: