5 pro tips on how to declutter and get rid of stuff that's holding you back

It's important to organise your home and life for the year ahead.

Professional organiser James Smal has some expert advice on how to sort out your "stuff".

Smal runs SORTED, an organising and decluttering company based in Cape Town.

He explains that letting go allows us to make space for new things as we enter a new year.

We've got all these goals in our life but then we've got all this stuff around us that holds us back and drags us back. It looks like a big mountain. James Smal, Founder - Sorted

Person carrying a pile of different folded clothes. Image: 123rf.com

Below are five expert tips - listen to the full interview at the end, for more:

- You can't declutter everything in one go. Start small

Smal says getting your things in order should be a gradual process. Take your time and start small, for example, start by cleaning out your handbag or bedside table.

- Plan out the various phases of decluttering

It's important to set aside time for organising your home and personal space, Smal says. Plan your decluttering sessions for when you are free and without any distractions. "It's all about focus", he explains.

- Sort your things into categories

If you are decluttering a room or a large area, such as a garage or kitchen, it's important to sort the items according to relevant categories. E.g. Plates, plastics, glassware.

- Keep or Toss? Think about your stuff when getting rid of clutter

When determining what stays and what goes, think about your items: Do you use it or touch it? Do you love it? Does it make you happy? Smal says the answers to these question should guide you on what to get rid of and what to keep.

- Donate, sell or recycle

When getting rid of items, decide what can be sold, donated or recycled for better use.

- Invest in a memory box

Get yourself a box to store all your sentimental items and keepsakes that you can't bring yourself to throw away. Smal says you should check this box and re-evaluate its contents at least once a year.

When we let go of old stuff, we make space for new stuff in our lives. It's important to let go. James Smal, Founder - Sorted

Listen to the discussion for more expert advice: