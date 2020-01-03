Police collect almost 1,500 firearms in first month of gun amnesty
This article has been updated.
If you have illegal or unwanted firearms, now is the time to hand them over to police without facing any prosecution.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has urged the public to take advantage of the national gun amnesty period that is currently being carried out.
The firearms amnesty began in December and will run until May 31 2020.
SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says 1,465 weapons and more than 14,00 rounds of ammunition have already been handed over to authorities since last month.
Surrendered firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns.
Gun owners whose licences have expired can also reapply for new permits without facing legal consequences, Naidoo explains.
This amnesty period affords an opportunity to those people whose firearm licenses have been terminated because they didn't renew [them].Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
They are welcome to hand in their firearms at the police station and then reapply for the licences starting from scratch.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
We are confident that more people will come forward to handover unwanted and illegal firearms.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
According to Naidoo, the aim of the amnesty is to reduce the number of illegal firearms in circulation for potential criminal use.
He warns that those whose weapons were found to have been used in a crime would be prosecuted.
Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane:
