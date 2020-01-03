'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'
South Africans need to see the high profile state capture accused in the dock this year in order to change public sentiment about the criminal justice system, says newshound Mandy Weiner.
Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime', penned a column about possible prosecutions in 2020.
She believes that it will be convictions and not prosecutions, that will truly have an impact on the country's psyche and perception.
Citizens and investors remain cynical about the criminal justice system and will only gain confidence was they see it in action, Weiner argues.
The Hawks and the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) are facing a great deal of pressure with mounting expectations to change the culture of impunity in South Africa.
This year, Weiner says, the country is waiting to see convictions in several state capture cases, the Jacob Zuma corruption trial, and the case against former state security minister Bongani Bongo.
It's really going to be all about the action and what plays out in the courtrooms across the country this year.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
The pressure on the NPA at the moment is massive for any kind of action to be taken.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
It's really the big state capture names that people want to see in the dock and to actually see convicted.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter and Author of 'Ministry of Crime'
Listen to the discussion with Mandy Weiner:
