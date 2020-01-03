[VIDEO] Joburg residents hold night vigil to remember Melville shooting victims

Melville residents have been left reeling after the shooting of patrons at a restaurant in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Many residents shared how the shooting has affected them while attending a night vigil held on Thursday evening.

The vigil took place outside the Poppy's restaurant following the deadly drive-by shooting which claimed the lives of two women and wounded six others.

Mourners left flowers and lit candles at the door of Poppy's restaurant where the two women were killed in the early hours of Wednesday.

The mood in the community has been somber, says Emmanuel Davel, one of the organisers of the vigil.

Davel, a clinical psychologist by profession, was an eyewitness to the incident and says the attack has left some locals feeling helpless and traumatised.

He says the vigil was aimed at honouring the victims of the shooting and claiming back the bohemian suburb from the criminals who had instilled fear in the area.

It was a very traumatic start to the year. Emmanuel Davel, one of the organisers of the vigil

A lot of people went out to Mellville to have a good time, to ring in the New Year and had to witness this. Emmanuel Davel, one of the organisers of the vigil

We needed to do something that would bring Mellville and the whole of Johannesburg together. Emmanuel Davel, one of the organisers of the vigil

This left a huge wound for Melville. Emmanuel Davel, one of the organisers of the vigil

Listen to the reflections: