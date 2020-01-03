Veteran radio jock 'Chilli M' dies
Radio veteran Vukani Masinga better known as "Chilli M" has died.
It's believed that the 42-year-old was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning where he later died.
The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.
Chilli M worked for various radio stations over the years, including YFM, Metro, East Coast Radio and Ukhozi FM.
Tributes have started pouring on social media, with many industry peers remembering him for his talent.
Chilli M was one of my biggest radio influences. When he switched on that microphone he did things that not many (if any) were able to do. This is so sad 💔— Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) January 3, 2020
Rest In Peace, Daddy 🙏🏾
Judge Jules aka Chilli M, born Vukani, a Radio Revolutionary. We all started at @Yfm, he then joined @NandosSA radio hence Chilli M, joined @METROFMSA in the 2000s, he also did public radio at UkhoziFM. Rest In Peace brother.— T. (@tboseZA) January 3, 2020
One of the beat to ever do it. Such sad news 💔 RIP Chilli M— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 3, 2020
Just heard the devastating news that Chilli M, Vukani is no more. This is so sad man! Eish— Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) January 3, 2020
I hope when I get called by the Lord I would have made memorable radio like Chilli M did . He broke radio rules so well and his style of broadcast was unmatched and he KNEW that ! He played a huge role in my radio career , I knew from ESSENTIAL RUSH days that I wanted to do this. pic.twitter.com/LJRAxkujDL— MSAKAZI (@MpumiMlambo2) January 3, 2020
Yazi Chilli normalized being off the cuff when it comes to radio. He made radio listening fun coz he went against ALL radio rules. Difficult to produce for coz he would decide to do something there and then... He was a G man... #RIPChilliM— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) January 3, 2020
I don't know what to make of you passing away on my birthday 😭😭😭— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) January 3, 2020
So forever on the 2nd will remain your memory. Chilli M you were a rockstar.... Crazy as hell when you wanted to be, but a sweetheart when you felt like it.
Rest Easy my friend.... 💔💔💔#RIPChilliM
Treasured by many, Chilli M.— Khutso Theℓedi (@KhutsoTheledi) January 3, 2020
Until we meet again some day.
Rest in peace 🙏🏾
One of us has fallen. It’s really just too early in the year 💔 #RIPChilliM— Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) January 3, 2020
It’s sad to hear the passing of the greatest radio icon Mzansi has ever produced, unpredictable & unruly on the mouth & tells it like it is.— Thulani Mkhabela (@MkhabelaOnline) January 3, 2020
Chilli M “Daddy show me some love” with @dineoranaka
He made radio fun. Rip Chilli M 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/tw1eDUf54v
Worthy of being celebrated♥️ Your wisdom, heart, mind & filterless mouth😂 are only a few things we loved about you. Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs & the overflow of love.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 3, 2020
R.I.P Vukani- Chilli M- The Father🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oFjbgJX8mh
Rest In Power CHILLI M🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/pejAfdct1L— #Two4Joy💽 (@MaEzeeDoesIt) January 3, 2020
Easily ONE the greatest Radio Personality of All time in The world , Legit The best in SA no one came close🤞. RIP Chilli M. #RipChilliM pic.twitter.com/MZD4BNBPoO— Themba L Masondo (@Themba777) January 3, 2020
Thumbnail image: Ukhozi FM Facebook page.
