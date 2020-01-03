Veteran radio jock 'Chilli M' dies

Radio veteran Vukani Masinga better known as "Chilli M" has died.

It's believed that the 42-year-old was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

Chilli M worked for various radio stations over the years, including YFM, Metro, East Coast Radio and Ukhozi FM.

Tributes have started pouring on social media, with many industry peers remembering him for his talent.

Chilli M was one of my biggest radio influences. When he switched on that microphone he did things that not many (if any) were able to do. This is so sad 💔



Rest In Peace, Daddy 🙏🏾 — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) January 3, 2020

Judge Jules aka Chilli M, born Vukani, a Radio Revolutionary. We all started at @Yfm, he then joined @NandosSA radio hence Chilli M, joined @METROFMSA in the 2000s, he also did public radio at UkhoziFM. Rest In Peace brother. — T. (@tboseZA) January 3, 2020

One of the beat to ever do it. Such sad news 💔 RIP Chilli M — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 3, 2020

Just heard the devastating news that Chilli M, Vukani is no more. This is so sad man! Eish — Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) January 3, 2020

I hope when I get called by the Lord I would have made memorable radio like Chilli M did . He broke radio rules so well and his style of broadcast was unmatched and he KNEW that ! He played a huge role in my radio career , I knew from ESSENTIAL RUSH days that I wanted to do this. pic.twitter.com/LJRAxkujDL — MSAKAZI (@MpumiMlambo2) January 3, 2020

Yazi Chilli normalized being off the cuff when it comes to radio. He made radio listening fun coz he went against ALL radio rules. Difficult to produce for coz he would decide to do something there and then... He was a G man... #RIPChilliM — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) January 3, 2020

I don't know what to make of you passing away on my birthday 😭😭😭

So forever on the 2nd will remain your memory. Chilli M you were a rockstar.... Crazy as hell when you wanted to be, but a sweetheart when you felt like it.



Rest Easy my friend.... 💔💔💔#RIPChilliM — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) January 3, 2020

Treasured by many, Chilli M.



Until we meet again some day.



Rest in peace 🙏🏾 — Khutso Theℓedi (@KhutsoTheledi) January 3, 2020

One of us has fallen. It’s really just too early in the year 💔 #RIPChilliM — Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) January 3, 2020

It’s sad to hear the passing of the greatest radio icon Mzansi has ever produced, unpredictable & unruly on the mouth & tells it like it is.



Chilli M “Daddy show me some love” with @dineoranaka



He made radio fun. Rip Chilli M 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/tw1eDUf54v — Thulani Mkhabela (@MkhabelaOnline) January 3, 2020

Worthy of being celebrated♥️ Your wisdom, heart, mind & filterless mouth😂 are only a few things we loved about you. Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs & the overflow of love.



R.I.P Vukani- Chilli M- The Father🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oFjbgJX8mh — Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 3, 2020

Easily ONE the greatest Radio Personality of All time in The world , Legit The best in SA no one came close🤞. RIP Chilli M. #RipChilliM pic.twitter.com/MZD4BNBPoO — Themba L Masondo (@Themba777) January 3, 2020

Thumbnail image: Ukhozi FM Facebook page.