Umalusi gives 2019 matric results stamp of approval

The 2019 matric results have met the quality assurance standards of Umalusi and have been approved for release.

Umalusi briefed the media on the outcome of its quality assurance checks for last year's matric examinations.

The body found no systemic irregularities in the writing, invigilation or marking of the exams, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams will be released on Tuesday, 7 January and on Wednesday, January 8 for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

The exams, the invigilation, the marking of the exams as well as the results that we expect to come out have been given a thumbs up by Umalusi. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

They are saying that there are no systemic irregularities that were recorded. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update: