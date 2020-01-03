Umalusi gives 2019 matric results stamp of approval
The 2019 matric results have met the quality assurance standards of Umalusi and have been approved for release.
Umalusi briefed the media on the outcome of its quality assurance checks for last year's matric examinations.
The body found no systemic irregularities in the writing, invigilation or marking of the exams, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.
RELATED: Parents urged to accompany learners when they collect matric results
Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams will be released on Tuesday, 7 January and on Wednesday, January 8 for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).
The exams, the invigilation, the marking of the exams as well as the results that we expect to come out have been given a thumbs up by Umalusi.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
They are saying that there are no systemic irregularities that were recorded.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update:
More from Local
'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match
Less than two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea market, traders have been barred from business during Sunday match.Read More
Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst
Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance.Read More
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.Read More
Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners
Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet.Read More
Refugee activist to remain in police custody following court appearance in CT
Refugee activist JP Balous is facing eight assault charges and will remain in police custody until next week Friday.Read More
Veteran radio jock 'Chilli M' dies
Tributes have started pouring in on social media for veteran radio presenter Vukani Masinga, popularly known as Chilli M.Read More
[VIDEO] Joburg residents hold night vigil to remember Melville shooting victims
Mourners from across Joburg gathered outside Poppy's restaurant in Mellville to honour the two women killed on New Year's Eve.Read More
'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'
Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.Read More
Police collect almost 1,500 firearms in first month of gun amnesty
South Africans have a chance to rid themselves of illegal guns. The public has until May to hand over weapons, no questions asked.Read More
Arrested CT refugee leader to appear in court over assault charges
The man leads a faction within the refugee community living at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.Read More