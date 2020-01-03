Refugee activist to remain in police custody following court appearance in CT
Refugee activist JP Balous will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, next week.
Balous was in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on this morning, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.
He is facing eight assault charges and is expected to apply for bail next week.
RELATED: Arrested CT refugee leader to appear in court over assault charges
The State has asked for time to verify his address and asylum-seeker documentation and requested that he remain in custody.
Earlier this week, police arrested the 39-year-old, who previously led a group of foreigners staying at a church in the city centre.
The case will be heard again on Friday 10 January.
Listen to the EWN update:
