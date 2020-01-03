Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners

Patrick and Karen Fletcher are the founders of a plant-based pop-up dinner in Cape Town called Green and Vegan.

After going plant-based in 2012, they struggled with finding places where they could eat out.

That's what inspired them to open up their Green Point home for a dining experience twice a month. It's been going for almost four years.

The pair discuss their transition to veganism, their pop-up dining experience and their favourite vegan foods, including chickpeas and aquafaba - the brine leftover in the tin!

Their Facebook page is filled with tips, tricks and inspiration for those in need.

I always say that we eat exactly the same things as everybody else, just vegan versions of them. Karen Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town

There is so much available. The growth in vegan food has literally exploded. Karen Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town

I started eating less and less meat, and I started feeling healthier and healthier for it. Patrick Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town

Visit the Green & Vegan Facebook page for tips and info on their next pop-up.

For recipes, meal plans and other support, check out the Veganuary website and the South African Vegan Society.

Listen to them share their advice with Bianca Resnekov: