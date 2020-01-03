Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners
Patrick and Karen Fletcher are the founders of a plant-based pop-up dinner in Cape Town called Green and Vegan.
After going plant-based in 2012, they struggled with finding places where they could eat out.
That's what inspired them to open up their Green Point home for a dining experience twice a month. It's been going for almost four years.
The pair discuss their transition to veganism, their pop-up dining experience and their favourite vegan foods, including chickpeas and aquafaba - the brine leftover in the tin!
Their Facebook page is filled with tips, tricks and inspiration for those in need.
I always say that we eat exactly the same things as everybody else, just vegan versions of them.Karen Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town
There is so much available. The growth in vegan food has literally exploded.Karen Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town
I started eating less and less meat, and I started feeling healthier and healthier for it.Patrick Fletcher, Co-founder - Green & Vegan Cape Town
Visit the Green & Vegan Facebook page for tips and info on their next pop-up.
For recipes, meal plans and other support, check out the Veganuary website and the South African Vegan Society.
Listen to them share their advice with Bianca Resnekov:
More from Local
'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match
Less than two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea market, traders have been barred from business during Sunday match.Read More
Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst
Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance.Read More
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.Read More
Refugee activist to remain in police custody following court appearance in CT
Refugee activist JP Balous is facing eight assault charges and will remain in police custody until next week Friday.Read More
Umalusi gives 2019 matric results stamp of approval
Results for 787,000 matric candidates have been approved for release by quality assurance body Umalusi.Read More
Veteran radio jock 'Chilli M' dies
Tributes have started pouring in on social media for veteran radio presenter Vukani Masinga, popularly known as Chilli M.Read More
[VIDEO] Joburg residents hold night vigil to remember Melville shooting victims
Mourners from across Joburg gathered outside Poppy's restaurant in Mellville to honour the two women killed on New Year's Eve.Read More
'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'
Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.Read More
Police collect almost 1,500 firearms in first month of gun amnesty
South Africans have a chance to rid themselves of illegal guns. The public has until May to hand over weapons, no questions asked.Read More
Arrested CT refugee leader to appear in court over assault charges
The man leads a faction within the refugee community living at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.Read More
5 pro tips on how to declutter and get rid of stuff that's holding you back
Cape Town-based organising consultant James Smal shares some expert tips on how to make room for new things in 2020.Read More
‘Don’t Litter. The Sea Starts Here’ - campaign targets Gansbaai stormwater waste
A campaign by the Overstrand Municipality and two ocean conservation groups is sending a strong message against marine pollution.Read More
Why the annual klopse parade is an important part of Cape Town's fabric
Muneeb Gambeno, the director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, explains the symbolism behind the annual Cape minstrels parade.Read More
Booze-free pop-up bar shaking things up for the sober curious
The global movement towards moderate and mindful drinking has spawned a growing market of alcohol-free drinks - and now, a bar.Read More
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.Read More
Members of #ImStaying surprising waitrons with 100% tips for the holidays
The Facebook group #ImStaying has almost one million members and many of them are getting behind a special Christmas challenge.Read More
Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark
A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.Read More
Take safety precautions on beaches this festive season urges seasoned lifesaver
Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club's Greg Bertish runs through the checks you should be doing to keep your family safe this holiday.Read More
[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City
5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.Read More