Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities

Cape Town is set to celebrate one of its oldest and most beloved traditions - the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade which sees the colourfully costumed troupes wind their way from Darling Street up to the Bo-Kaap.

The event dates back to the mid-19th century when slaves in the Cape were given a day off on the second of January to celebrate the new year.

Around 100,000 spectators are expected to line the streets through the day says the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

This year they've added a loop through the Parade, so they're trying to do something a bit more creative. There will be more stands as well. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says he's excited that organisers have now managed to secure corporate sponsorship and about what it means for the future of the event and the economy of the Mother City.

We want to see the job creation emanate from this event for it to contribute to the economy, to create jobs for the people involved throughout the year and I think we've taken the first identifiable step in that direction. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City has given as much funding as we can. There's about R6-million in total for this event and the other events linked to it, about 20 of them. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Choir and troupe competitions continue throughout January and February and Smith says they'd like to see the introduction of a victory parade for the winners.

