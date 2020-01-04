Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst
There's growing concern over a possible return of load shedding next week when many South Africans resume work after the festive break, amid Eskom's daily reports of high levels of unplanned breakdowns.
Energy analyst Chris Yelland believes that while we should not underplay the seriousness of the situation, it is not necessary to be alarmist.
He says the embattled power utility has been doing a lot of strategic interventionist maintenance over the Christmas period, which is being classified as unplanned breakdowns.
I'm actually surprised that Eskom don't communicate this better, but they have communicated to me that one shouldn't be overly alarmed because several thousand megawatts of these unplanned breakdowns is actually maintenance.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
I think the situation is not as alarming as some would make out.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
He notes that although there will be increased demand in the second week of January as people start returning to work, it's only around the middle of the month that this really becomes significant.
In the third and fourth week [of January] we can expect demand to ramp up by about 4,000 megawatts compared to the low that occurs in week 52 of 2019 - week 52 is traditionally the lowest demand week of the year.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
However, Eskom will then cut back about 4,000 megawatts of this strategic maintenance they do over the Christmas period when demand is very low.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland acknowledges that this strategic maintenance is a short-term fix and does not really address Eskom's need for deep-level maintenance, for example the required mid-life refurbishment of several ageing power stations.
He says the next two years should see periods of load shedding interspersed with periods of no load shedding, due to the constraints of supply and demand.
This is because the line between load shedding and no load shedding is very, very thin and sometimes we're operating right on the edge and it just takes a coincidence of breakdowns to push us over the edge.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's thoughts on the outlook for Eskom here:
