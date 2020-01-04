'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match

Just two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea Market, traders are set to protest a trading ban on Sunday.

They'd been removed ten years ago to make way for the Cape Town Stadium and now have a spot at parking area P4 near the athletics stadium.

However their elation has been short-lived after being barred from trading on Sunday 5 January because of a Cape Town City F.C. match in the main stadium says Rosheda Muller, president of the South African Informal Traders' Alliance (Saita).

The traders, the community of Cape Town are really very disturbed at the way, with the stroke of a pen, our livelihoods are taken away. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders' Alliance

We feel this is a betrayal of us as the informal economy. We have waited ten years to return. It was not just a wait, it was a ten-year fight to return to Green Point, to the Cape Town Stadium precinct where we traded for 30 years before 2010. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders' Alliance

She says after receiving notice they immediately consulted the South African Football Association and the Cape Town City Football Club, who have no objection to them doing business on match day.

The traders plan to be out in force on Sunday, some setting up stalls and others demonstrating against the City of Cape Town.

We feel that we have to demonstrate our anger and disappointment. This is not a city that works for us. This is not a caring city. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders' Alliance

The communities need to know. Communities were coming out from Worcester, Somerset West, all over to visit the new market. Rosheda Muller, President - South African Informal Traders' Alliance

Listen to Muller's passionate argument below: