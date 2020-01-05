Load shedding to continue into Monday morning

Load shedding is back - Eskom's announced that Stage 2 will continue until 5am on Monday, after it implemented overnight power cuts from 10 pm on Saturday due to a conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station.

In its power update on Sunday morning, the embattled power utility said the conveyor belt had been repaired but the loss of additional generation units has led to the depletion of its emergency diesel and water storage levels.

