City appeals to Green Point traders not to break the law

Traders at the newly re-instated Green Point flea market have threatened to set up their stalls and protest against a trading ban in place for Sunday to accommodate a Cape Town City F.C. match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Their new business spot is parking area P4 near the athletics stadium.

President of the South African Informal Traders' Alliance (Saita), Rosheda Muller, has accused the City of Cape Town of giving the traders short notice of only three days.

However Grant Twigg, Western Cape Metro chair and Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, responds that they knew at least a week in advance and appealed to the traders not to break the law.

I've said to Rosheda [Muller] in public already, we shouldn't be fighting, we should always be talking. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management

That is the norm that when there are events - in the agreement - that there won't be trading so it's nothing really new. Grant Twigg, Chair, Mayco Member for Urban Management

Twigg says at the moment the City does not have an arrangement for alternative parking on event days, but they are pursuing the "ideal" solution.

He notes this has been conveyed to the Green Point traders' association.

What the City wants to do is, where possible, have the market co-exist with events because it just makes a lot of sense. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management

We continue to look at how we can do this in all precincts because this is a problem that has been persisting and we're looking at the alternatives. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management

We're having an internal meeting on Tuesday to see what alternatives there are to see that even where there are events how we can assist the traders to also continue trading on those dates. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management

He emphasizes that the City wants the Green Point Flea Market to be a permanent feature on its calendar.

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: