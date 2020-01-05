ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

The ANC has condemned "a series of air strikes reportedly by the United States" in Iraq which includes the attack that targeted and killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

The strike was authorised by President Donald Trump, who's subsequently announced that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will strike "fast and hard" if the country hits Americans or US assets in retaliation.

In the statement, ANC Secretary-general Ace Magashule describes the US strike as an attack on the sovereignty of the people of Iran and calls on the United Nations (UN) to take action.

Magashule goes on to say that this "raw aggression" against Iran could plunge the Middle East and the world into a full-scale war.

The statement appeals for the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and "give peace a chance".