ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'
The ANC has condemned "a series of air strikes reportedly by the United States" in Iraq which includes the attack that targeted and killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
The strike was authorised by President Donald Trump, who's subsequently announced that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will strike "fast and hard" if the country hits Americans or US assets in retaliation.
RELATED: Was US killing of Iranian general an act of war or self-defence?
In the statement, ANC Secretary-general Ace Magashule describes the US strike as an attack on the sovereignty of the people of Iran and calls on the United Nations (UN) to take action.
Magashule goes on to say that this "raw aggression" against Iran could plunge the Middle East and the world into a full-scale war.
The statement appeals for the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and "give peace a chance".
More from Politics
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.Read More
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert
Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.Read More
'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'
Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.Read More
Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept
Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department.Read More
Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year
According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.Read More
AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.Read More
Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef
SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.Read More
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.Read More
Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.Read More
More from World
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert
Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.Read More
Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor
As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, a professor at the University of Sydney has called on the government to act.Read More
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.Read More
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder
'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.Read More
Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark
A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.Read More
Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries
The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports
Gift of the Givers received information that after being helped to escape, Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More