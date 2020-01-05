Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
'Fail' isn't a good word ahead of release of 2019 matric results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Kobus Maree - Professor In The Faculty Of Education And Editor Of Perspective In Education at University of Pretoria
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Latest on meeting by SAHRC with CoCT and Refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aline Bukuru - Founder of the Woman and Children at Concern Representing The Refugees
Today at 08:21
SA's 2020 Agricultural performance forecast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos

5 January 2020 3:10 PM
by
Tags:
South African soccer
Pepe dos Santos
Cape Town Chiefs
The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team.

"All over the world football has been the most popular game ever invented, but it's got to be played properly."

That's the take on the beautiful game by local soccer legend Pepe dos Santos who played for Hellenic, Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs.

And, says dos Santos, the standard of South African football should not be underestimated.

There is great football being played in South Africa, don't underestimate that.

Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend

Dos Santos is passing on his expertise to a a new generation. He coaches in the Table View area and is very proud of his Cape Town Chiefs team.

Africa asks dos Santos what brand of football he teaches these up-and-coming footballers.

His answer: total football.

You must know how to control, how to pass, how to be mean, how to be smart, how to be strong, how to be fair - that's football.

Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend

I'm very proud of my boys... I'm a very tough coach.

Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend

Dos Santos says a good coach is the key to the success of any team.

You have a coach come here and he knows less than the players... You've got to spend money and bring the good coaches and take advantage of the amazing skills that our players have.

Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend

Dos Santos also dissects the challenges faced by Cape Town football. Take a listen:

Image: Pepe dos Santos on Facebook


