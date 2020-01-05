SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos
"All over the world football has been the most popular game ever invented, but it's got to be played properly."
That's the take on the beautiful game by local soccer legend Pepe dos Santos who played for Hellenic, Cape Town Spurs and Kaizer Chiefs.
And, says dos Santos, the standard of South African football should not be underestimated.
There is great football being played in South Africa, don't underestimate that.Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend
Dos Santos is passing on his expertise to a a new generation. He coaches in the Table View area and is very proud of his Cape Town Chiefs team.
Africa asks dos Santos what brand of football he teaches these up-and-coming footballers.
His answer: total football.
You must know how to control, how to pass, how to be mean, how to be smart, how to be strong, how to be fair - that's football.Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend
I'm very proud of my boys... I'm a very tough coach.Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend
Dos Santos says a good coach is the key to the success of any team.
You have a coach come here and he knows less than the players... You've got to spend money and bring the good coaches and take advantage of the amazing skills that our players have.Pepe dos Santos, Local soccer legend
Dos Santos also dissects the challenges faced by Cape Town football. Take a listen:
Image: Pepe dos Santos on Facebook
More from Sport
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid
Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week.Read More
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs
South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana
The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?
A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.Read More
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.Read More
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?
Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.Read More
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO
CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.Read More
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.Read More