Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
'Fail' isn't a good word ahead of release of 2019 matric results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Kobus Maree - Professor In The Faculty Of Education And Editor Of Perspective In Education at University of Pretoria
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Latest on meeting by SAHRC with CoCT and Refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aline Bukuru - Founder of the Woman and Children at Concern Representing The Refugees
Today at 08:21
SA’s 2020 Agricultural performance forecast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week. 6 January 2020 4:25 PM
SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team. 5 January 2020 3:10 PM
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria. 20 December 2019 3:30 PM
View all Sport
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. 6 January 2020 10:09 AM
ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism' The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action. 5 January 2020 1:48 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial Activist Roegshanda Pascoe put her life in danger when she decided to testify in a gang-related murder trial last year. 6 January 2020 3:12 PM
SA remembers business icon Richard Maponya The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Sibongile Mkhabela, pays tribute to the late Richard Maponya. 6 January 2020 1:42 PM
80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate UCT is in the top-100 in the world in terms of graduate employability, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng (Vice-Chancellor). 6 January 2020 12:00 PM
View all Local
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth' How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust. 6 January 2020 2:23 PM
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap. 4 January 2020 9:42 AM
Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet. 3 January 2020 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money. 6 January 2020 8:11 PM
Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa Absa Bank has appointed former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele as its group chief executive. The Mone... 6 January 2020 7:32 PM
Stocks - what will wither, and what's worth watching It's Stock Pick Monday. The Money Show looks at a few choice options or interesting ones to look out for. 6 January 2020 7:05 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
World

Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

6 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
Iran
Military
Trump administration
Trump
US forces
Qasem Soleimani
Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

US President Donald Trump's administration has raised the stakes after US forces killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US drone strike in Baghdad, along with several others.

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse says the attack has upped the ante in the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

He argues that Trump's administration wants to be seen as taking action, at the start of an election year in the US.

RELATED: ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

This is definitely a shift and a raising of the stakes from the side of U.S. in terms of how the Trump adminstation is dealing with Iran.

Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

This is a very symbolic act from the Trump administrations that says 'We've had enough'.

Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

Esterhuyse, associate professor of strategy at Stellenbosch University's faculty of military science, says Soleimani was a key figure in Iran's military operations.

He was apparently responsible for liaising with Iran's global proxies and for "the exporting of revolution in the Middle East".

Esterhuyse claims Soleimani was feared and well-connected.

Soleimani was a key figure in the military-political operatic of the Iranian state structure.

Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

He was very important in the coordination and orchestration of attacks. And the execution of Iranian-sponsored, anti-American militias operatic in Iraq and Syria.

Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

He was directly linked to the supreme leader in Iran. He was very powerful and highly respected.

Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

Esterhuyse believes that any possible retaliation from Iran will happen at a low and indirect level.

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


6 January 2020 10:09 AM
by
Tags:
Iran
Military
Trump administration
Trump
US forces
Qasem Soleimani

More from Politics

191004 Aaron Motsoaledi

New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi

6 January 2020 12:56 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duduzane Zuma

'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'

3 January 2020 10:08 AM

Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014-kanya-cekeshe2-edjpg

Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept

24 December 2019 9:22 AM

Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe 4

Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year

23 December 2019 9:48 AM

According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130701Dalindyebo.jpg

AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

23 December 2019 9:00 AM

Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191219 Kanthan Pillay

Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef

20 December 2019 8:23 AM

SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thoko Didiza

Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations

19 December 2019 2:35 PM

Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140820Eskom.jpg

Former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud

19 December 2019 1:33 PM

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2019-12-18-at-82158-pmpng

[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom

18 December 2019 8:28 PM

A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-moutain-fire.jpg

Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor

2 January 2020 11:13 AM

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, a professor at the University of Sydney has called on the government to act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to treat hold women in high regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

23 December 2019 12:08 PM

'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5G internet connectivity 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

20 December 2019 11:26 AM

The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter

18 December 2019 12:25 PM

The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

photojournalist-shiraaz-mohjpg

SA journo Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity in Syria - reports

15 December 2019 10:48 AM

Gift of the Givers received information that after being helped to escape, Mohamed was handed over to Turkish intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020borisjpg

UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?

12 December 2019 6:18 PM

UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate

Business Local

Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds next week

Business Local

There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial

7 January 2020 5:32 AM

In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein rape trial starts in New York

6 January 2020 7:51 PM

Trump tweets Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon'

6 January 2020 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA