Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

US President Donald Trump's administration has raised the stakes after US forces killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US drone strike in Baghdad, along with several others.

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse says the attack has upped the ante in the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

He argues that Trump's administration wants to be seen as taking action, at the start of an election year in the US.

RELATED: ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

This is definitely a shift and a raising of the stakes from the side of U.S. in terms of how the Trump adminstation is dealing with Iran. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

This is a very symbolic act from the Trump administrations that says 'We've had enough'. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

Esterhuyse, associate professor of strategy at Stellenbosch University's faculty of military science, says Soleimani was a key figure in Iran's military operations.

He was apparently responsible for liaising with Iran's global proxies and for "the exporting of revolution in the Middle East".

Esterhuyse claims Soleimani was feared and well-connected.

Soleimani was a key figure in the military-political operatic of the Iranian state structure. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

He was very important in the coordination and orchestration of attacks. And the execution of Iranian-sponsored, anti-American militias operatic in Iraq and Syria. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

He was directly linked to the supreme leader in Iran. He was very powerful and highly respected. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science

Esterhuyse believes that any possible retaliation from Iran will happen at a low and indirect level.

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: