Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds next week
South Africans are starting to return to work.
It’s still quiet, but demand for the country’s scarce supply of electricity will soon start ramping up.
With margins extremely tight, any breakdown or unplanned maintenance will push us into economy-destroying load shedding.
Kieno Kammies spoke to Jan Oberholzer, Eskom Chief Operating Officer.
He grilled the embattled COO about the latest round of load shedding and the seemingly endless technical failures at Medupi.
Kammies touched on CEO Andre de Ruyter clocking in for work, cutting costs at the ailing power producer, allegations that it wants R1.8 billion in performance bonuses and Eskom’s application for a 16% tariff hike.
We have significant challenges with the boilers. And we have Mitsubishi… the guys from Japan. Our relationship with these guys is positive… There’s a total commitment from them to fix the problem… It’s important that this huge investment we made to get the 4800 MW from Medupi, that we get it…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
No performance bonuses were paid! I confirm that!... Our application for a tariff increase does not include our inefficiencies… You cannot ask the public to pay for that!Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
That [if Eskom succeeds in getting a 16% tariff hike] will pose a significant challenge to the economy, I agree.Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
There isn’t enough redundancy [at Medupi] … These two stations [including Kusile] contribute more than 20% of the country’s capacity…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Medupi 1 is not producing any energy, but all the other units are running...Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Before 6 this morning I was shaking his [Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter] hand… He was in the office last week…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
We are looking at each and every contract we have with suppliers…Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Our sales volumes are declining… operating profit needs to increase… There are significant opportunities for savings [referring to procurement] …Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
