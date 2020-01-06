University is not the only option post-matric, says prof

As the class of 2019 awaits their matric results this week, education expert Professor Nuraan Davids has encouraged them to consider alternatives other than university.

Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams will be released on Tuesday, 7 January and on Wednesday, January 8 for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Prof Davids says that university is not the only option for matriculants. It's also not the answer to economic prosperity, she warns.

She says there's a dominant narrative in the schooling system that has made university access the ideal for post-matric candidates.

However, the professor explains that most South African pupils are not equipped for university and its academic programmes.

Furthermore, Davids says that university has its own downfalls: high drop out rates, crippling student debt and rising graduate unemployment.

A lot of the conversation that these poor kids were subjected to is university access - as if that is the only option. Therein lies the bigger discussion. Prof Nuraan Davids, Professor of Philosophy of Education - University Of Stellenbosch

We tend to think that every single child who goes through 12 years of schooling has to access university in order to become a success. That's part of the flaw in the understanding of what schooling is supposed to be about. Prof Nuraan Davids, Professor of Philosophy of Education - University Of Stellenbosch

She's encouraged matric learners to consider pursuing other post-schooling options at TVET colleges.

According to Davids, the emphasis and pressure on enrolling at university after matric puts an added strain on pupils, teachers and schools.

There's tremendous pressure on learners, on schools, on principals to show good results. Prof Nuraan Davids, Professor of Philosophy of Education - University Of Stellenbosch

Although all roleplayers are determined to use the matric results to make the education system "look good", the reality is that only half of the pupils who started grade 1 in 2008 made it to matric in 2019, she explains.

Prof Davids has warned parents and students to watch out for private institutions that are not accredited with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: