80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate

While matriculants wait in anticipation for their results, getting yourself into a higher learning institution is the next step, that's if you're not deciding to take a gap year instead.

Kieno Kammies spoke to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng (Professor of Mathematics Education and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Town) about the admissions process and the value of studying at UCT compared to studying at another university.

Phakeng also spoke at length about UCT’s “d-school” and its “Foundation Programme in Design Thinking", open to students from across South Africa.

We received 72 000 applications and we’ve made 12 600 offers… Our target for enrollment is 4200... Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

If you study at UCT you study at a university in the top-100 in the world in terms of graduate employability… 80% of our students are employed at the time of graduation… Our graduates are sought-after. If you come to UCT you’re setting yourself up for success… Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

We make it possible for students from other universities to join some of our programs… Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

There’s an opportunity to build networks for life [if you’re selected to study at UCT] … an institution that’ll back you for the rest of your career… Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

