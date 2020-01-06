SA remembers business icon Richard Maponya
Tributes have been flooding in for South African businessman Richard Maponya, who died on Monday morning.
Maponya was 99-years-old and passed away following a short illness.
The late business mogul has been referred to as the grandfather of black retail in South Africa.
He overcame adversity to become one of the greatest pioneers of business in the country.
In 2007, Maponya made history with the opening of the Maponya Mall in Soweto, at a cost of well over R400 million.
That very same year, he was awarded the Order of the Baobab in Silver for his contribution to entrepreneurship despite oppressive apartheid conditions.
We’d like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Ntate Richard Maponya. A giant of business leadership and a pioneer of transformation has passed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. #RIPRichardMaponya (Image:Facebook/Richard Maponya) pic.twitter.com/7lmE2PGBIK— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 6, 2020
It’s the end of an era.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 6, 2020
Very reminiscent of the day we lost Bab’ Max Maisela.
These were the true & original doyens. They wrote their own rule book because they were not allowed to be on the sports field.
Lala kahle Ndlovu. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/KaJkPySDo5
#RichardMaponya#riprichardmaponya— #CountryDuty (@CountryDutyZA) January 6, 2020
Rest in Eternal Peace Ntate Maponya
You opened doors for many. pic.twitter.com/yg9AWfMyXj
A giant of Soweto has fallen with the passing of one of Africa's greatest entrepreneurs, Dr Richard Maponya. My fondest memory was when I was a 21-year-old student & he approved one of my business pitches on the spot & said "My son, you have great potential." #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/qljDmdKcLm— Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) January 6, 2020
Pioneer, legend , phenomenon and black excellence. Thank you for leading and inspriing. Never met you but i was touched and influenced. A great life lived. Robala ka kgotso. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/wzJv1uc6uN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 6, 2020
The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Sibongile Mkhabela, says Maponya was more than just a business tycoon.
She says he was a man with a big heart, who always stood up for the youth of Soweto and the children of the country.
Maponya served as a trustee on the board of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund and showed unwavering commitment over the years, Mkhabela says.
He was so committed to Mandela's vision.Sibongile Mkhabela CEO - Nelson Mandela Children's Fund
There was a lot of heart to that man.Sibongile Mkhabela CEO - Nelson Mandela Children's Fund
The Maponya family spokesperson, Mandla Sibeko, says the late retail boss remained actively involved in his businesses and with his family, despite his age.
He truly lived an amazing life... He was always young at heart.Mandla Sibeko, Maponya Family Spokesperson
He has always preached the importance of education throughout his life and was always involved in his community.Mandla Sibeko, Maponya Family Spokesperson
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
More from Business
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.Read More
Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa
Absa Bank has appointed former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele as its group chief executive. The Money Show finds out more about the man and his vision.Read More
Stocks - what will wither, and what's worth watching
It's Stock Pick Monday. The Money Show looks at a few choice options or interesting ones to look out for.Read More
A decade of SA economics - and what's in store for 2020?
The Money shows looks back on a decade of SA economics - and ahead for 2020.Read More
The life and times of Richard Maponya
Dr Richard Maponya passed away on Monday at the age of 99. The Money Show looks back on the life of this legendary entrepreneur and property developer.Read More
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'
How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.Read More
Absa appoints Sarb second-in-command Daniel Mminele as its first black CEO
Mminele joined the South African Reserve Bank in 1999 and was its Deputy Governor for more than a decade up to June 2019.Read More
80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate
UCT is in the top-100 in the world in terms of graduate employability, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng (Vice-Chancellor).Read More
Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds next week
Eskom’s application for a huge tariff increase does not include its inefficiencies, says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
Load shedding to continue into Monday morning
Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding will be in force until 5am on Monday morning, after implementing overnight power cuts.Read More
More from Local
There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial
Activist Roegshanda Pascoe put her life in danger when she decided to testify in a gang-related murder trial last year.Read More
80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate
UCT is in the top-100 in the world in terms of graduate employability, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng (Vice-Chancellor).Read More
University is not the only option post-matric, says prof
Prof Nuraan Davids says the schooling system must stop perpetuating the idea that university is the ultimate goal after Grade 12.Read More
Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds next week
Eskom’s application for a huge tariff increase does not include its inefficiencies, says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
City appeals to Green Point traders not to break the law
The City of Cape Town's Grant Twigg responds after traders threaten to protest over trading ban during Sunday's soccer match.Read More
Load shedding to continue into Monday morning
Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding will be in force until 5am on Monday morning, after implementing overnight power cuts.Read More
'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match
Less than two weeks after the return of the Green Point Flea market, traders have been barred from business during Sunday match.Read More
Eskom classifying strategic maintenance as unplanned breakdowns - energy analyst
Energy expert Chris Yelland says several thousand megawatts of 'unplanned breakdowns' over festive season is actually maintenance.Read More
Thousands to converge on city centre for colourful Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
The annual Minstrel Parade kicks off at the Parade at noon on Saturday, with several road closures between District 6 and Bo-Kaap.Read More
Cape Town couple shares vegan food inspo through pop-up dinners
Thinking of transitioning to a vegan lifestyle? This vegan couple shares advice for people crossing to over to a plant-based diet.Read More