SA remembers business icon Richard Maponya

Tributes have been flooding in for South African businessman Richard Maponya, who died on Monday morning.

Maponya was 99-years-old and passed away following a short illness.

The late business mogul has been referred to as the grandfather of black retail in South Africa.

He overcame adversity to become one of the greatest pioneers of business in the country.

In 2007, Maponya made history with the opening of the Maponya Mall in Soweto, at a cost of well over R400 million.

That very same year, he was awarded the Order of the Baobab in Silver for his contribution to entrepreneurship despite oppressive apartheid conditions.

We’d like to send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Ntate Richard Maponya. A giant of business leadership and a pioneer of transformation has passed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. #RIPRichardMaponya (Image:Facebook/Richard Maponya) pic.twitter.com/7lmE2PGBIK — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 6, 2020

It’s the end of an era.



Very reminiscent of the day we lost Bab’ Max Maisela.



These were the true & original doyens. They wrote their own rule book because they were not allowed to be on the sports field.



Lala kahle Ndlovu. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/KaJkPySDo5 — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 6, 2020

A giant of Soweto has fallen with the passing of one of Africa's greatest entrepreneurs, Dr Richard Maponya. My fondest memory was when I was a 21-year-old student & he approved one of my business pitches on the spot & said "My son, you have great potential." #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/qljDmdKcLm — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) January 6, 2020

Pioneer, legend , phenomenon and black excellence. Thank you for leading and inspriing. Never met you but i was touched and influenced. A great life lived. Robala ka kgotso. #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/wzJv1uc6uN — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 6, 2020

The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Sibongile Mkhabela, says Maponya was more than just a business tycoon.

She says he was a man with a big heart, who always stood up for the youth of Soweto and the children of the country.

Maponya served as a trustee on the board of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund and showed unwavering commitment over the years, Mkhabela says.

He was so committed to Mandela's vision. Sibongile Mkhabela CEO - Nelson Mandela Children's Fund

There was a lot of heart to that man. Sibongile Mkhabela CEO - Nelson Mandela Children's Fund

The Maponya family spokesperson, Mandla Sibeko, says the late retail boss remained actively involved in his businesses and with his family, despite his age.

He truly lived an amazing life... He was always young at heart. Mandla Sibeko, Maponya Family Spokesperson

He has always preached the importance of education throughout his life and was always involved in his community. Mandla Sibeko, Maponya Family Spokesperson

