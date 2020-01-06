Absa appoints Sarb second-in-command Daniel Mminele as its first black CEO

Absa has appointed Daniel Mminele as its group chief executive officer.

Mminele joined the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) in 1999 and was the Deputy Governor for more than a decade up to June 2019.

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele. Picture: Absa

Before joining the Sarb, he worked at Westdeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (between 1989 and 1995).

Upon returning to South Africa in 1995, he worked for Commerzbank for two years followed by two years at African Merchant Bank.

The bank appointed Rene van Wyk as interim CEO after Maria Ramos retired in February 2019.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Absa spokesperson Songezo Zibi.

He’s a seasoned banking executive with local and international pedigree… Songezo Zibi, spokesperson - Absa

We do not expect to stop everything and start everything from scratch… He starts on the 15th of January… Songezo Zibi, spokesperson - Absa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.