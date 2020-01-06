Absa appoints Sarb second-in-command Daniel Mminele as its first black CEO
Absa has appointed Daniel Mminele as its group chief executive officer.
Mminele joined the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) in 1999 and was the Deputy Governor for more than a decade up to June 2019.
Before joining the Sarb, he worked at Westdeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (between 1989 and 1995).
Upon returning to South Africa in 1995, he worked for Commerzbank for two years followed by two years at African Merchant Bank.
The bank appointed Rene van Wyk as interim CEO after Maria Ramos retired in February 2019.
Clement Manyathela spoke to Absa spokesperson Songezo Zibi.
He’s a seasoned banking executive with local and international pedigree…Songezo Zibi, spokesperson - Absa
We do not expect to stop everything and start everything from scratch… He starts on the 15th of January…Songezo Zibi, spokesperson - Absa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.Read More
Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa
Absa Bank has appointed former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele as its group chief executive. The Money Show finds out more about the man and his vision.Read More
Stocks - what will wither, and what's worth watching
It's Stock Pick Monday. The Money Show looks at a few choice options or interesting ones to look out for.Read More
A decade of SA economics - and what's in store for 2020?
The Money shows looks back on a decade of SA economics - and ahead for 2020.Read More
The life and times of Richard Maponya
Dr Richard Maponya passed away on Monday at the age of 99. The Money Show looks back on the life of this legendary entrepreneur and property developer.Read More
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'
How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.Read More
SA remembers business icon Richard Maponya
The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, Sibongile Mkhabela, pays tribute to the late Richard Maponya.Read More
80% of University of Cape Town students are employed by the time they graduate
UCT is in the top-100 in the world in terms of graduate employability, says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng (Vice-Chancellor).Read More
Electricity prices will rise by 16% if Eskom’s application succeeds next week
Eskom’s application for a huge tariff increase does not include its inefficiencies, says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.Read More
Load shedding to continue into Monday morning
Eskom says Stage 2 load shedding will be in force until 5am on Monday morning, after implementing overnight power cuts.Read More