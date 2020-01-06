There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial

Manenberg community activist Roegshanda Pascoe has been living with a target on her back ever since she became a key State witness in a gang-related murder trial.

Pascoe, the long-running chair of the Manenberg Safety Forum, is known for her commitment to saving her community from crime.

For years, she played an active role in her community and surrounding areas, tackling violence and gangsterism head-on.

She is now living in hiding after giving evidence in a high profile, gang-related murder trial last year.

In July 2016, Pascoe and several other Manenberg residents witnessed alleged Hard Livings gang member Angelo Davids being beaten to death a few metres from her house.

She was the only one willing to testify.

A day before she was due to testify in the trial last year, unknown gunmen opened fire on her home.

Not all of the co-accused were convicted when the trial concluded and Pascoe says her life will always be under threat.

Living in hiding is lonely and has taken its toll on her life, the activist explains.

But Pascoe maintains that she had to take the stand to set an example to her children and grandchildren.

If you want to keep people accountable, you must walk the talk. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

When gang members kill in broad daylight, it's a clear message of fear and intimidation that they are sending. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

She claims that police do not have strong enough measures in place to protect State witnesses and accuses them of being reactive, instead of proactive.

There's no real safety for witnesses. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

It's taken its toll on me and my family but we are also grateful that we are alive. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

Last year we saw witnesses being killed on the Cape Flats and that made us realise how lucky we are that we have support. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

Pascoe says she's been told that gangsters will not rest until she is dead.

I can't go back to Manenberg. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

I've been told that if they are not getting me, they will take one of my children out. Roegshanda Pascoe, Chairperson - Manenberg Safety Forum

