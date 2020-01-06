Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
'Fail' isn't a good word ahead of release of 2019 matric results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Kobus Maree - Professor In The Faculty Of Education And Editor Of Perspective In Education at University of Pretoria
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Latest on meeting by SAHRC with CoCT and Refugees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aline Bukuru - Founder of the Woman and Children at Concern Representing The Refugees
Today at 08:21
SA's 2020 Agricultural performance forecast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
No Items to show
How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'

6 January 2020 2:23 PM
by
Tags:
Paul Roelofse
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
investments
Certified Financial Planner
growth assets
cfp
personal balance sheet
net worth
assets
liabilities
How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.

How much are you worth?

To determine your ‘net worth’, subtract what you owe from what you own, using a “personal balance sheet” such as the one pictured below.

This net worth provides you with a realistic view of how well to you are doing with your financial planning. If the figure is growing year on year then you are on the way to improving your wealth. If it is not growing, you are effectively getting poorer.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Keep in mind that your net worth must improve at a rate faster than inflation for it to keep its value.

How to improve your net worth:

  • Reduce your liabilities. Try to get rid of all your debt sooner. Interest on debt is often higher than the returns found on investments especially when considering the risk needed to achieve the return.

  • Acquire high growth assets. Target investments that grow consistently over time, especially those with growth that compounds. In other words, investments that produce re-investable returns.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner.

Roelofse penned this blog post on your personal balance sheet.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


