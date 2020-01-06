Dr Richard Maponya passed away on Monday at the age of 99.

He was a South African entrepreneur and property developer best known for building a business empire despite apartheid.

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming at CNBC Africa and author of Africa's Billionaires and the entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo reminisce about this trailblazing entrepreneur.

He always used to say - I'm never going to retire, only lazy people retire. He was always somebody with a smile and a firm handshake. Chris Bishop - Head of Programming at CNBC Africa/ author of Africa's Billionaires

There aren't yet words invested in the English language to capture what Richard Maponya meant for people like me. Vusi Thembekwayo- CEO of MyGrowth Fund

The biggest element I took out of his life is what I could learn from him: Number one: Don't let anybody tell you what you can and cannot do. Number two: never limit your imagination. Number three: never let success go to your head. Vusi Thembekwayo - CEO, MyGrowthFund

South African businessman Richard Maponya. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter

Listen to the sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : The life and times of Richard Maponya