SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid

Pro South African cyclist Nic Dlamini has not given up on his chances of racing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games just yet.

Dlamini broke his arm after he was injured in a scuffle with Table Mountain park rangers last month.

NTT Pro Cycling rider Nicholas Dlamini in hospital following his altercation with SANParks rangers on 27 December 2019. The altercation left him with a broken arm. Picture: @nicholasdla/Facebook

His cycling squad NTT Pro Cycling says Dlamini remains hopeful that he will recover in time to get back in the saddle.

NTT Pro Cycling spokesperson Jean Smyth says medical experts will decide the next steps for his rehabilitation process by the end of this week.

The team will review Dlamini’s cycling calendar for 2020 based on the prognosis, Smyth explains.

He's in a fairly positive mood. It's been a difficult period for him. Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling

We are still waiting on a final prognosis from his medical team. Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling

We'll know later in the week in terms of what the next steps are for him. Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling

We hope that he would be recovered in time and considered for selection, as does he. It was and is a big goal of his to represent South Africa in Tokyo 2020. Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling

The star cyclist was mean to participate in The 2020 Tour Down Under, a cycling race in Adelaide, South Australia taking place this month.

Dlamini will be represented by international law firm Norton Rose in the legal action against SANParks.

