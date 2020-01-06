SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid
Pro South African cyclist Nic Dlamini has not given up on his chances of racing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games just yet.
Dlamini broke his arm after he was injured in a scuffle with Table Mountain park rangers last month.
His cycling squad NTT Pro Cycling says Dlamini remains hopeful that he will recover in time to get back in the saddle.
NTT Pro Cycling spokesperson Jean Smyth says medical experts will decide the next steps for his rehabilitation process by the end of this week.
The team will review Dlamini’s cycling calendar for 2020 based on the prognosis, Smyth explains.
He's in a fairly positive mood. It's been a difficult period for him.Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling
We are still waiting on a final prognosis from his medical team.Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling
We'll know later in the week in terms of what the next steps are for him.Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling
We hope that he would be recovered in time and considered for selection, as does he. It was and is a big goal of his to represent South Africa in Tokyo 2020.Jean Smyth, Head of Communications - NTTProCycling
The star cyclist was mean to participate in The 2020 Tour Down Under, a cycling race in Adelaide, South Australia taking place this month.
Dlamini will be represented by international law firm Norton Rose in the legal action against SANParks.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Sport
SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos
The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team.Read More
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs
South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana
The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?
A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.Read More
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.Read More
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?
Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.Read More
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO
CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.Read More
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.Read More