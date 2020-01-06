A decade of SA economics - and what's in store for 2020?

If we look back at the past decade it is difficult to predict what will wither and what will grow in the coming year.

The Money Show looks at the possibility of a downgrade for the SA economy and the chances - if any - for economic growth.

We are not going to get the benefits of a good external environment - so growth has to be implemented internally. Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes Investments

One of the biggest issues we have is the ability of Eskom to provide stable electricity to South Africa. Solutions are not going to be found in a short space of time. Isaah Mhlanga, Executive Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes Investments

Picture: Pexels

