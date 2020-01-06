Stocks - what will wither, and what's worth watching

It's time for Stock Pick Monday.

The Money Show looks into Sasol, African Rainbow Minerals and Berkshire Hathaway.

I'm not a huge fan of the mining sector in general. One can argue is it really viable? Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-founder and executive director - Luthuli Capital

But if you're looking at platinum - there is a case for platinum. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-founder and executive director - Luthuli Capital

Stock market indicators

Listen to the interview below.

