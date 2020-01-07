Surviving the ‘Janworry’ blues after the festive hangover

Overspending over the festive season is quite common.

In January new school gear needs to be bought and those debit orders have all gone up.

There's a joke that January is actually six weeks long.

It's time to keep a cool head - and do not borrow from Peter to pay Paul, says this financial educator.

Speak to your insurers - there are products called premium holidays. Find out if they have premium holidays. John Manyike, head of Financial Education - Old Mutual

These loyalty and awards cards - do not underestimate them. Use them. John Manyike, head of Financial Education - Old Mutual

You really need to take what drastic measures you can take - even if it means not eating meat. John Manyike, head of Financial Education - Old MutualYou

Do not try to maintain your status while you are suffering.. John Manyike, head of Financial Education - Old Mutual

