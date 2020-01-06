Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM
by
Tags:
scandal
Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong
pasi
Mzansi
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

She is a well-known actress and businesswoman.

The girl from Bloemfontein shares her story of humble beginnings to good fortune with The Money Show.

I still lay-bye. I'll never open an account. Even at furniture shops you can lay-bye. Why pay interest? Be patient.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

I would never buy an expensive car because I'm on TV and it's expected of me to drive a certain car. I was fine with my Corsa-lite.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

A house is different because it's kind of an investment.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets


