How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

She is a well-known actress and businesswoman.

The girl from Bloemfontein shares her story of humble beginnings to good fortune with The Money Show.

I still lay-bye. I'll never open an account. Even at furniture shops you can lay-bye. Why pay interest? Be patient. Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

I would never buy an expensive car because I'm on TV and it's expected of me to drive a certain car. I was fine with my Corsa-lite. Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

A house is different because it's kind of an investment. Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

