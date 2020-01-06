How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
She is a well-known actress and businesswoman.
The girl from Bloemfontein shares her story of humble beginnings to good fortune with The Money Show.
I still lay-bye. I'll never open an account. Even at furniture shops you can lay-bye. Why pay interest? Be patient.Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress
I would never buy an expensive car because I'm on TV and it's expected of me to drive a certain car. I was fine with my Corsa-lite.Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress
A house is different because it's kind of an investment.Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress
Listen to the interview below.
