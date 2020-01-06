Streaming issues? Report here
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM
by
Tags:
scandal
Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong
pasi
Mzansi
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

She is a well-known actress and businesswoman.

The girl from Bloemfontein shares her story of humble beginnings to good fortune with The Money Show.

I still lay-bye. I'll never open an account. Even at furniture shops you can lay-bye. Why pay interest? Be patient.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

I would never buy an expensive car because I'm on TV and it's expected of me to drive a certain car. I was fine with my Corsa-lite.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

A house is different because it's kind of an investment.

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong - actress

Listen to the interview below.

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
