Matrics who don't pass: Say 'insufficient achievement' not 'fail' - psychologist

Don’t say “fail”, say “insufficient achievement”.

Professor Kobus Maree (Department of Educational Psychology, University of Pretoria) wants us to rid the word “fail” from our vocabulary when describing learners who didn’t do well.

Your marks do not determine whether you’ll be successful in life, says Maree.

For more detail, read Naledi Shange’s article on SowetanLIVE.

(Agree or disagree; we’d like to hear from you – click here to leave a comment.)