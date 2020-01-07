Matrics who don't pass: Say 'insufficient achievement' not 'fail' - psychologist
Don’t say “fail”, say “insufficient achievement”.
Professor Kobus Maree (Department of Educational Psychology, University of Pretoria) wants us to rid the word “fail” from our vocabulary when describing learners who didn’t do well.
Your marks do not determine whether you’ll be successful in life, says Maree.
