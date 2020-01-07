Striking workers vow to bring Robben Island to total standstill
Workers at the Robben Island Museum will intensify their strike action on Tuesday, suspending all trips to the renowned Cape Town tourist attraction until further notice.
On Monday, the workers embarked on a go-slow. Today, they have declared a full-blown shutdown.
The workers, who are affiliated with public sector union Nehawu, will continue to picket outside the Nelson Mandela Gateway to Robben Island at the V&A Waterfront.
They are protesting a deadlock in salary negotiations with Robben Island management.
From today onwards we will be going full-blown [with the strike].Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
Between today and tomorrow, there will be a total standstill at Robben Island.Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
Workers are demanding a 9% salary increase, an end to outsourcing, plus a once-off payment of R5,000 per employee recognising long service for five years or more.
Management is offering 6,5% and a once-off payment of R1,500 only for 10 years of service, according to the union.
At least for those who have worked five years, there needs to be a long service award of R5,000. The employer refuses to understand. They are offering a mere R1,500 across the board for 10 years instead of 5 years [service].Eric Kweleta, Western Cape provincial secretary - Nehawu
Nehawu's provincial secretary in the Western Cape Eric Kweleta says management has not yet presented a counteroffer or shown any interest in resolving the impasse.
Kweleta maintains that the strike will continue until demands are met by the employer.
Over 200 workers are striking, including tour guides, boat crews, marketing and ticket sales.
In November last year, management was granted an interdict by the labour court to bar the union from striking at the time.
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
