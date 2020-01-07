Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe
Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will learn his fate in two weeks when the DA's federal executive committee is scheduled to meet, says the party's Gauteng leader John Moodley.
Mokgalapa has been on leave pending an investigation into an audio recording of him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
They were allegedly engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship.
In the recording, he and Senkubuge, who has since resigned, were apparently heard discussing their colleagues in the council as well.
The DA's federal legal commission has concluded its probe into the matter and will reveal its findings and recommendations at the upcoming federal executive committee meeting, Moodley explains.
At the same time, the Tshwane council's ethics committee is also conducting an investigation into the matter.
Mokgalapa has asked to extend his leave for another week for both internal investigations to be completed.
He's taken leave. Those no such thing as special leave. He wanted to allow the investigators to do their work without interference.John Moodley, DA Gauteng leader
Our federal legal commission has included its investigation and has drafted a finding as well as recommendations. This will be discussed at the next federal executive committee meeting which will be happening on the week of the 20th of this month.John Moodley, DA Gauteng leader
It is then for the party to decide, given what the resolutions are, how to take the matter forward.John Moodley, DA Gauteng leader
We take these matters very seriously and will act appropriately pending the results [of the internal investigation].John Moodley, DA Gauteng leader
Meanwhile, the DA has managed to cling to power in the City of Tshwane amid an ongoing battle for the municipality.
The metro is not under administration, Moodley explains.
In December, the DA won it's court bid to hold on to Tshwane after Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe were removed as mayor during a contested council meeting.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made at the council sitting must be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review of the proceedings.
The DA approached the court, claiming that the processes followed by the council were flawed.
Meanwhile, the ANC in Tshwane says it plans to bring another motion of no confidence against Mokgalapa when council resumes.
Listen to the latest developments on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
