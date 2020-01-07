Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies often gets listeners who complain about the Sea Point Promenade.

People regularly get knocked over by bicycles; it’s a bit of a free-for-all.

A view of Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town. Image: 123rf.com

That Promenade is ridiculous! I wouldn’t walk there with my two-year-old! Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

One listener named “Dee” recounted how she suffered extreme injuries, losing her job as a result.

My accident was a head-on collision… I suffered serious injuries… I contacted the City and felt I was shunned… I would like to see regulated cycling, clear signage and a lane for cyclists – I don’t want them removed! Dee, listener - CapeTalk

There are many motorised bikes on the Promenade now… Dee, listener - CapeTalk

Should the Promenade have a dedicated lane for non-motorised transport?

Or, should the City just ban them from the Promenade altogether?

Kammies interviewed Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Promenade.

I’ve had about five accidents reported to me since becoming ward councillor in February last year. I’m sure many more happened. It’s very difficult to balance the needs of all the users of the Promenade. Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point Promenade

There shouldn’t be bikes zooming past you! That shouldn’t be happening!... We need to look at having a non-motorised transport lane from the Waterfront to Camps Bay… it would be an amazing tourist attraction! Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point Promenade

Signage is an issue… Bicycles are allowed, so the entire Promenade needs new signage… Dividing of the Promenade; I’m cautious about it… I’m concerned people will cross into the cycling lane… Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Sea Point Promenade

Listen to the interview and calls from listeners in the audio below.