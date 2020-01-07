Chester Missing calls out white privilege and racism in new, bold show

Satirical duo Conrad Koch and Chester Missing are back in Cape Town with a new show on how to end racism in Mzansi.

Koch, a ventriloquist and award-winning performer, says his latest material tackles issues such as white privilege, race-based assumptions and implicit racial bias head-on.

It's called How to End Racism by Chester Missing.

The most powerful thing white SAs can do to heal race relations in SA is to face our own racism. I have a new show that deals entirely with that starting in CT this week. It’s very funny & instead of wagging a finger at u, nails the privileged hand in my bum. Let’s make SA work! pic.twitter.com/miZYffo6Hu — Chester Missing (@chestermissing) January 6, 2020

In the show, Koch allows his puppet Chester to turn on him and ask tough, confrontational questions about race.

The successful comedy act is back on local stages after a whirlwind tour abroad, including Canada and Australia.

With a master’s degree in social anthropology, Koch says the show is a fun and silly way for people to interrogate racial issues.

I've never done a show that focuses completely on myself and race. Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist

The truth is, I still do racist things. I don't think I'm above being racists. Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist

If you want to fix South Africa and come together, start with yourself. Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist

The problem with racism is that we define racism as what we are not. Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist

It's impossible to grow up in South Africa and not learn a little bit of racism. Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist

He's also sharing parts of his routine across schools in the country, in a bid to open up discussions.

The show opens on Friday 10 January until Saturday 18 January.

He'll be taking the stage at The Courtyard Playhouse, formerly the Alexander Bar and Theatre, on Strand Street.

Click here for more information on the show and how to book.

Listen to the entertaining discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Thumbnail image: chesterandconrad on Instagram