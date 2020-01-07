Chester Missing calls out white privilege and racism in new, bold show
Satirical duo Conrad Koch and Chester Missing are back in Cape Town with a new show on how to end racism in Mzansi.
Koch, a ventriloquist and award-winning performer, says his latest material tackles issues such as white privilege, race-based assumptions and implicit racial bias head-on.
It's called How to End Racism by Chester Missing.
The most powerful thing white SAs can do to heal race relations in SA is to face our own racism. I have a new show that deals entirely with that starting in CT this week. It’s very funny & instead of wagging a finger at u, nails the privileged hand in my bum. Let’s make SA work! pic.twitter.com/miZYffo6Hu— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) January 6, 2020
In the show, Koch allows his puppet Chester to turn on him and ask tough, confrontational questions about race.
The successful comedy act is back on local stages after a whirlwind tour abroad, including Canada and Australia.
With a master’s degree in social anthropology, Koch says the show is a fun and silly way for people to interrogate racial issues.
I've never done a show that focuses completely on myself and race.Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist
The truth is, I still do racist things. I don't think I'm above being racists.Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist
If you want to fix South Africa and come together, start with yourself.Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist
The problem with racism is that we define racism as what we are not.Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist
It's impossible to grow up in South Africa and not learn a little bit of racism.Conrad Koch, comedian and ventriloquist
He's also sharing parts of his routine across schools in the country, in a bid to open up discussions.
The show opens on Friday 10 January until Saturday 18 January.
He'll be taking the stage at The Courtyard Playhouse, formerly the Alexander Bar and Theatre, on Strand Street.
Click here for more information on the show and how to book.
Listen to the entertaining discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Thumbnail image: chesterandconrad on Instagram
More from Entertainment
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
5 things to know about the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade, including road closures
Cape Town's annual klopse parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the usual date of 2 January.Read More
Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"
As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.Read More
Africa Melane, the new chair of the Fleur du Cap Awards, on his love for theatre
Africa Melane, the host of CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast Show, is the newly appointed chair of the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.Read More
[WATCH] Get your glitter on! It's MCQP time in the Mother City
5 dance floors, 50 performers.... It's all happening at The Love Ball at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
RuPaul's Drag Race winner touring SA: 'It's stunning and gorgeous, I love!
Alaska 5000 is touring SA for the first time and catches up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More