Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29) is set to marry Foschini Chairperson Michael Lewis (60).
The pair got engaged while on holiday in Cape Town over Christmas, according to Daily Mail.
Lewis – who moved to London from Cape Town in the 1980s - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.
He holds two degrees from the University of Cape Town.
Lewis has three children in their 30s.
For more detail, read this article from the UK’s “Mirror”.
