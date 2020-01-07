Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM
by
Tags:
University of Cape Town
Princess Diana
foschini
Michael Lewis
Kitty Spencer
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29) is set to marry Foschini Chairperson Michael Lewis (60).

The pair got engaged while on holiday in Cape Town over Christmas, according to Daily Mail.

Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/people/16329417@N05

Lewis – who moved to London from Cape Town in the 1980s - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

He holds two degrees from the University of Cape Town.

Lewis has three children in their 30s.

For more detail, read this article from the UK's "Mirror".


