'How I overcame my addiction and found my freedom at the Healing Wings Centre'

Recovering addict Natasha Curtis is almost four years sober and has now dedicated her life to helping others liberate themselves from addiction.

Fondly known as Tash, she runs the equine programme at the Healing Wings Rehabilitation Treatment Centre located on the outskirts of Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

The programme uses equine therapy (also referred to as horse therapy) to help others overcome addiction.

In 2016, Tash arrived at the centre in desperate need of help for herself. She battled with alcohol and drug abuse as well as an eating disorder.

Tash remembers how her addiction tore her family apart as her parents tried unsuccessfully to "fix her".

She retells her story, which includes a suicide attempt and relapsing after being admitting to a 21-day clinic.

I started to see that I'm a whole lot more confident when I'm intoxicated. Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

It became easier to "be myself" but it was actually not me. It became an alter ego and didn't come naturally when I was sober. Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

I destroyed the family for a long time. I was so blinded by it. I was in denial. I didn't see it. Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

She says she found herself and freedom at Healing Wings after years of struggling with her self-esteem and anxiety.

I started to see the wood for the trees and realised that life is a rollercoaster. When you're in a dip, it's not the end of the world. It's how you climb out of it. Your people around you. Your community. Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

Tash also met her fiance, David Lacey, at centre after she first became a volunteer.

David is counsellor and coordinator at Healing Wings and works with the young boys at the facility.

He escaped 13 years of addiction in Singapore and began his healing at the rehab centre, where he later moved up to become a staff member.

The centre runs an adult treatment facility as well as a youth centre (for ages 12 to 19).

It's made up of both external, professional experts and people who've walked the addiction and recovery path.

