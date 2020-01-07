'How I overcame my addiction and found my freedom at the Healing Wings Centre'

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week. 6 January 2020 4:25 PM
View all Sport
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. 6 January 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans 18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations. 8 January 2020 4:58 PM
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system. 8 January 2020 1:41 PM
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its jo... 8 January 2020 10:57 AM
View all Local
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES "I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27). 8 January 2020 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Check your debit orders! Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think. 8 January 2020 8:10 PM
Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate? How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available? 8 January 2020 7:38 PM
Learning is a lifelong requirement now Tertiary education may no longer be enough 8 January 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'How I overcame my addiction and found my freedom at the Healing Wings Centre'

7 January 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Alcohol abuse
addiction
recovery
Healing Wings Centre
12 steps
Addict-turned-equine therapist Tash Curtis shares her remarkable story of recovery and self-discovery at the Healing Wings Centre.

Recovering addict Natasha Curtis is almost four years sober and has now dedicated her life to helping others liberate themselves from addiction.

Fondly known as Tash, she runs the equine programme at the Healing Wings Rehabilitation Treatment Centre located on the outskirts of Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

The programme uses equine therapy (also referred to as horse therapy) to help others overcome addiction.

In 2016, Tash arrived at the centre in desperate need of help for herself. She battled with alcohol and drug abuse as well as an eating disorder.

Tash remembers how her addiction tore her family apart as her parents tried unsuccessfully to "fix her".

She retells her story, which includes a suicide attempt and relapsing after being admitting to a 21-day clinic.

I started to see that I'm a whole lot more confident when I'm intoxicated.

Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

It became easier to "be myself" but it was actually not me. It became an alter ego and didn't come naturally when I was sober.

Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

I destroyed the family for a long time. I was so blinded by it. I was in denial. I didn't see it.

Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

She says she found herself and freedom at Healing Wings after years of struggling with her self-esteem and anxiety.

I started to see the wood for the trees and realised that life is a rollercoaster. When you're in a dip, it's not the end of the world. It's how you climb out of it. Your people around you. Your community.

Natasha Holly Curtis, Equine Therapist and Instructor - Healing Wings Rehab

Tash also met her fiance, David Lacey, at centre after she first became a volunteer.

David is counsellor and coordinator at Healing Wings and works with the young boys at the facility.

He escaped 13 years of addiction in Singapore and began his healing at the rehab centre, where he later moved up to become a staff member.

The centre runs an adult treatment facility as well as a youth centre (for ages 12 to 19).

It's made up of both external, professional experts and people who've walked the addiction and recovery path.

Visit the Healing Wings website for more information about the help they offer.

Listen to the moving discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Thumbnail image: Healing Wings website.


7 January 2020 3:17 PM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Alcohol abuse
addiction
recovery
Healing Wings Centre
12 steps

More from Evergreen Content

aggressive-dog-is-barking on leash-123rfjpg

Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks

7 January 2020 4:35 PM

If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clothes organised and folded to clear closet clutter

5 pro tips on how to declutter and get rid of stuff that's holding you back

2 January 2020 3:58 PM

Cape Town-based organising consultant James Smal shares some expert tips on how to make room for new things in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

islandjpeg

How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

15 October 2019 3:36 PM

Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marketing

Marketing is becoming the single most important key to success in small business

2 August 2019 2:30 PM

'Marketing' is not 'sales'. It’s not noise. It's a science, and you must get it right, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kahn Morbee

Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

1 August 2019 8:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Morbee about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flower

How to build a resilient small business

30 July 2019 8:12 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on the basics of building a resilient business. He gives clear guidelines for getting it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four cousins Van Loveren

Story of Van Loveren Vineyards and 'Four Cousins', SA's top-selling bottled wine

29 July 2019 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip Retief, CEO at Van Loveren Vineyards, the origin of the SA's top-selling wine, "Four Cousins".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

darren-whackhead-simpsonjpg

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

25 July 2019 6:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Fordyce

Bruce Fordyce – one of South Africa’s all-time greats - bares his soul

24 July 2019 7:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews athlete about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spaza shop

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!

10 July 2019 7:01 PM

About 20% of every rand spent in South Africa goes to informal stores, mostly foreign-run. GG Alcock on his book “KasiNomics".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen

Local

Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate

Local

Fewer than 3 million South Africans pay 97% of all personal income tax

Business

EWN Highlights

After matric results, Gauteng govt to release performance of primary schools

8 January 2020 7:45 PM

Bail for Zimbabwe VP's wife accused of trying to kill husband

8 January 2020 7:34 PM

Trump says that Iran 'appears to be standing down'

8 January 2020 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA