Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks

South Africa has the highest incidence of dog attack deaths in the world, according to reports.

Under what circumstance would you be held liable if your dog has bitten someone?

Attorney Trudie Broekmann recently co-wrote a blog post explaining what the law says.

In South African law, people can be held personally liable for damage caused by their domestic animals.

This, Broekmann explains, is known as the actio de pauperie.

Dog attack victims can claim successfully using the actio de pauperie, so long as the dog was not provoked by the victim and the victim was not trespassing.

Broekmann says a responsible dog owner is one who does not make assumptions about their pet's behaviour.

How do you mitigate the risks? Broekmann offers the following advice:

Ensure that children and dogs are supervised at all times

Pick a breed which is not known for aggressive behaviour toward humans

Take your dog to training and socialisation classes

Make sure that you as the owner are also well-trained and informed (there are free resources online)

Place a warning sign on your property if you have a dog that could cause possible harm

It's clear that whenever the owner is negligent, the owner is liable. Trudie Broekmann, attorney

Where there is a dog-sitter, dog walker or dog daycare, that person is negligent. Trudie Broekmann, attorney

'Actio de pauperie' says even when the owner is not negligent, he or she is still liable for harm caused by the domesticated animal. Trudie Broekmann, attorney

If you as a dog owner could have foreseen or expected the type of harm and didn't do enough to prevent it, it's negligence. Trudie Broekmann, attorney

By taking a dog into your home and under your control, you have a legal risk and it's worthwhile mitigating that very proactively. Trudie Broekmann, attorney

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: