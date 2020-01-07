Here are the winners and losers of the latest advertisements

Advertisements around gender-based violence have raised eyebrows lately.

The video clips tell South African men to lead by example.

The campaign, titled “Boys Do What Men Teach Them”, tackles men’s perceived “innocent” actions such as locker room talk and the objectification of women.

Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group, feels that the ads hit home.

He also looks into the KFC-wedding campaign - and feels it was silly of other brands to jump on the bandwagon.

The three ads have a beautiful storyline. To have a really good ad you need a good storyline and message. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

It wasn't just a message for the two weeks of the 16 days of activism against gender violence - they're putting money behind it and taking it around. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

