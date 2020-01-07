How Elon Musk's dance can help the SA mining industry
The weekly edition looks at business highlights from the African continent.
Angola has made headlines about relaxing investment regulations and Nigeria is making millions of dollars a day more out of oil sales.
Then there is the matter of the South African-born businessman Elon Musk dancing in China - and how his foray in China may actually help a sector of the SA mining industry.
Angola is trying to diversify away from oil.Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa
The Nigerian government's benchmark in the budget for sustainable income for the country is 55 dollars a barrel. The last couple of days it's been spiking at 71 and 72 dollars a barrel. Those kind of prices bring 30-odd million dollars into the economy every day.Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa
Electric cars and hybrids demand a lot of palladium and more than half of it comes from South Africa.Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa
LIsten to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702
