The weekly edition looks at business highlights from the African continent.

Angola has made headlines about relaxing investment regulations and Nigeria is making millions of dollars a day more out of oil sales.

Then there is the matter of the South African-born businessman Elon Musk dancing in China - and how his foray in China may actually help a sector of the SA mining industry.

Angola is trying to diversify away from oil. Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa

The Nigerian government's benchmark in the budget for sustainable income for the country is 55 dollars a barrel. The last couple of days it's been spiking at 71 and 72 dollars a barrel. Those kind of prices bring 30-odd million dollars into the economy every day. Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa

Electric cars and hybrids demand a lot of palladium and more than half of it comes from South Africa. Chris Bishop - CNBC Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : How Elon Musk's dance can help the SA mining industry