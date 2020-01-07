It all started when Brent Lindeque put a different spin on the drinking game Neknominations.

He used his nomination on social media to instead perform a random act of kindness.

He gave a homeless man a meal.

The act went viral and a global campaign was born.

The real story started because of a drinking game that started in Australia. I felt South Africa had much bigger problems. I felt that the portion of our population that lives in poverty is so vast. Imagine instead of drinking we can help another person. Brent Lindeque - 'Good things Guy'

And then millions of people around the world started doing random acts of kindness instead of the Nek-nomination. Brent Lindeque - 'Good things Guy'

Listen to the sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Meet 'The Good Things Guy'