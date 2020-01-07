The trouble between the United States and Iran will no doubt have an impact on fuel prices.

But what abut SA companies like MTN who operate in the region?

How can companies avoid being collateral damage in the geopolitical forces at play?

A Very Hawkish Republican administration - do not forget it's an election year coming up in the US. War-mongering rhetoric out of DC. We just have to avoid retribution. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management

I think the challenge for many SA corporates is that SA inc.. active in the Middle East needs to be aware of the extremely geo-political volatility and at times unpredictability in that part of the world.. Failed states from Libya, Syria - and now the flashpoint Iran. SA firms in that part of the world need to understand geopolitics. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management

FILE: Iranians burn an image of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US demonstration outside the former US embassy headquarters in the capital Tehran Picture: AFP

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : The crisis in Iran - how will it affect SA companies?