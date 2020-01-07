Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
The crisis in Iran - how will it affect SA companies?

7 January 2020 6:29 PM
by
Tags:
Iran
War
US President Donald Trump
Trumb
The trouble between the United States and Iran will impact fuel prices. But what about SA companies operating in the region?

The trouble between the United States and Iran will no doubt have an impact on fuel prices.

But what abut SA companies like MTN who operate in the region?

How can companies avoid being collateral damage in the geopolitical forces at play?

A Very Hawkish Republican administration - do not forget it's an election year coming up in the US. War-mongering rhetoric out of DC. We just have to avoid retribution.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management

I think the challenge for many SA corporates is that SA inc.. active in the Middle East needs to be aware of the extremely geo-political volatility and at times unpredictability in that part of the world.. Failed states from Libya, Syria - and now the flashpoint Iran. SA firms in that part of the world need to understand geopolitics.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management
FILE: Iranians burn an image of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US demonstration outside the former US embassy headquarters in the capital Tehran Picture: AFP

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The crisis in Iran - how will it affect SA companies?


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
