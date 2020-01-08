Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's pleased with the overall performance of the province following the release of the 2019 matric results.

The province has maintained a pass rate above 80%, achieving an increased percentage pass rate from 81.5% in 2018 to 82.3% in 2019.

The Western Cape also achieved the highest percentage of distinctions in the country, Schäfer explains.

To top it off, the three highest matric achievers in South Africa overall come from the Cape.

They are Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium High School, Gary Allen from Rondebosch Boys High School and Anuoluwa Makinde from Milnerton High School.

South Africa's top matriculant from the class of 2019, Madeleine Dippenaar. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The top two in Mathematics boffins come from the province too. They are Timothy Murphy from Rondebosch Boys High School and Ivan Badenhorst from Outeniqua High School.

Schäfer says education officials are equally impressed by the improvements in the retention rate from grade 10 to 12 in the province.

The most important thing for us is quality and retention in the system. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

She says she values the retention rate and quality of passes over provincial rankings.

The Western Cape placed fourth in terms of provincial results this year.

The Free State came out tops, with an 88.4% pass rate. They were followed by Gauteng and North West in third place.

Meanwhile, the overall class of 2019 achieved an 81.3% pass rate, the highest since 1994.

Although there is much to celebrate, Schäfer says the school dropout rate - especially in the matric year - needs to be examined carefully as it has an impact on the results and indicators.

There are some provinces where up to 20% of the matric cohort started at the beginning of 2019 but did not, in fact, write the end-of-year exams. Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC

