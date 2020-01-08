No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has slammed the government for its failure to pro-actively deal with rail safety across the country.

Untu claims that the dire situation on Metrorail's train network rapidly deteriorated when rail agency Prasa terminated several security contracts in October last year.

Various lines have been suspended in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg and Pretoria as officials grapple with ongoing arson and vandalism.

Prasa has lost the war we've been warning them about prior to the decision on 21 October to suspend 20 security contracts. Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)

They rapidly worsened the very dire situation. The effects thereof is what we are feeling now. Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)

The union's Sonja Carstens says there has been no political will to get on top of continued crime on Metrorail trains.

There's no political will to ensure that commuters have a decent, reliable passenger rail system in our country. Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)

Carstens claims that the rapid rail police - a South African Police Service unit dedicated to train safety - are nowhere to be found.

The South African police are not coming to the party. They have 3,334 police officials that are supposed to be dedicated to rail safety. We don't see them. Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)

She's called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Prasa's top brass for their inaction.

