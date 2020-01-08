No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has slammed the government for its failure to pro-actively deal with rail safety across the country.
Untu claims that the dire situation on Metrorail's train network rapidly deteriorated when rail agency Prasa terminated several security contracts in October last year.
RELATED: Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
Various lines have been suspended in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg and Pretoria as officials grapple with ongoing arson and vandalism.
Prasa has lost the war we've been warning them about prior to the decision on 21 October to suspend 20 security contracts.Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)
They rapidly worsened the very dire situation. The effects thereof is what we are feeling now.Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)
The union's Sonja Carstens says there has been no political will to get on top of continued crime on Metrorail trains.
There's no political will to ensure that commuters have a decent, reliable passenger rail system in our country.Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)
RELATED: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration
Carstens claims that the rapid rail police - a South African Police Service unit dedicated to train safety - are nowhere to be found.
The South African police are not coming to the party. They have 3,334 police officials that are supposed to be dedicated to rail safety. We don't see them.Sonja Carstens, Deputy General Secretary - United National Transport Union (Untu)
She's called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Prasa's top brass for their inaction.
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.Read More
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system.Read More
Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's proud that the province achieved the highest percentage of distinctions in the country.Read More
Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks
If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?Read More
'How I overcame my addiction and found my freedom at the Healing Wings Centre'
Addict-turned-equine therapist Tash Curtis shares her remarkable story of recovery and self-discovery at the Healing Wings Centre.Read More
Top matric achiever scores 8 distinctions, despite cancer diagnosis
During his matric year, Antonio Aristides was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemo. This didn't stop him from excelling.Read More
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.Read More
Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?
Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.Read More
Striking workers vow to bring Robben Island to total standstill
Nehawu workers at the Robben Island Museum have vowed to escalate their strike action following a deadlock in wage negotiations.Read More
There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial
Activist Roegshanda Pascoe put her life in danger when she decided to testify in a gang-related murder trial last year.Read More