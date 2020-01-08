4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) wants Test matches to last a maximum of four days (instead of five).
The proposal has come under fire from most fans, cricketers and writers with a smidgen of support here and there.
What the captains of the Big Four cricketing nations think about the ICC proposal:
I am a fan of Test cricket going five days. The great draws of the game go five days. I understand there is a lot of money being burnt on day-five cricket because a lot of Test matches are not going five days. But I am still a purist of the game because I have been part of some great draws and today is no different.Faf du Plessis, Captain - South Africa
Four-day Tests? Look, I'm not a fan… I don't think that's fair to the purest format of the game… the highest of tests you can have at the international level. According to me, it shouldn't be altered.Virat Kohli, Captain - India
I think there's merit to four-day cricket. Whether that's across the board or can it be flexible… I do think it's worth trialling and it might not always make sense for England to play especially if it’s against Australia or some of the bigger sides but it might draw a bit more interest with some of the countries who struggle to get people in the ground.Joe Root, Captain - England
I think it should be taken into consideration… I think there is some merit on it being in the odd Test like we did with England and Ireland. But I think the big marquee Test series, the Test championship stuff has to stay five days.Tim Paine, Captain - Australia
Refilwe Moloto interviewed CapeTalk international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the contentious proposal.
We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match … it went to the last eight overs!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This [proposal to introduce four-day Test matches] is particularly driven, it seems, by the cricket boards of England and Australia, with South Africa on board as well, to free up the schedule a bit more… What?! They take a packed ground like Newlands on the fifth day then just stage another T20? It makes no sense to me!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Yesterday, during the fifth day before the result, various tweets were going around saying, ‘Five days is for Test cricket. Four days is for the working week, a city break, The Lord of the Rings films or a game of Monopoly’.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
For more detail, listen to the interview below [skip to 5:53].
