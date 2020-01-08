Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires

Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge...
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium.
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We've just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week.
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording.
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals.
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald's… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word "foodie"? Probably not McDonald's, but that's how it's pitching its McFlurries.
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don't bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans 18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system.
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its jo...
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I'd much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES "I nearly fell off my bed! I've never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can't go back," says beta-tester Emma (27).
Check your debit orders! Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.
Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate? How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available?
Learning is a lifelong requirement now Tertiary education may no longer be enough
Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires

8 January 2020 11:55 AM
by
Australia
Animals
zoo
New South Wales
Zookeeper
Australian bushfires
Australian fires
Mogo Wildlife Park
pandas
An Australian zookeeper took home several monkeys and pandas so that he could keep them safe from bushfires raging in the area.

An Australian zoo managed to save all of its animals facing threat of bushfires last week.

This is thanks to staff members who rallied together to protect the animals.

Black-tufted Marmoset. Image: 123rf.com

On New Year's Eve, an evacuation order was made for the New South Wales area where the zoo is located.

The Mogo Wildlife Park's director, Chad Staples, sheltered several monkeys and pandas in his home on the property.

RELATED: Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor

Staples says many smaller animals were in dangerous parts of the zoo, where the trees were smouldering or where there were potentially flammable materials.

He took smaller animals home with him where they were temporary lodgers in his kitchen overnight.

The larger and more dangerous animals, including lions and gorillas, were taken to their night enclosures for safety.

It was a very different New Year's Eve. It started at about 6am for us when the evacuation warning to leave the town came through.

Chad Staples, Director at Mogo Wildlife Park

We started protecting the site. It meant getting water onto everything to eliminate fuel and catching the small animals that were in difficult-to-reach spots of the zoo and getting them to a safer place before starting our vigilant watch of the zoo.

Chad Staples, Director at Mogo Wildlife Park

The big horse stocks, rhinos giraffes, zebra, were given access to every single paddock we have in that section of the park. They chose where they felt safe.

Chad Staples, Director at Mogo Wildlife Park

The big, dangerous animals, lions, tigers, gorillas and orangutans, were all moved into the night dens and fed and watered to keep it as normal as possible for them.

Chad Staples, Director at Mogo Wildlife Park

Some of the smaller monkeys, like marmosets and tamarins, and things as big as red pandas were actually moved up to my house which is in the property.

Chad Staples, Director at Mogo Wildlife Park

Ecologists at the University of Sydney and WWF Australia estimate that a billion animals has died in Australia's bushfires.

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


Australia
Animals
zoo
New South Wales
Zookeeper
Australian bushfires
Australian fires
Mogo Wildlife Park
pandas

mo-t-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM

MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Princess Diana

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM

Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

6 January 2020 10:09 AM

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

blue-moutain-fire.jpg

Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor

2 January 2020 11:13 AM

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, a professor at the University of Sydney has called on the government to act.

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

23 December 2019 12:08 PM

'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

5G internet connectivity 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Huawei banned from rolling out 5G in four countries

20 December 2019 11:26 AM

The US government has banned American suppliers from exporting their components to Huawei, reports news outlet Deutsche Welle.

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter

18 December 2019 12:25 PM

The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.

