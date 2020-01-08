Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive

Boeta Mogamat Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.

The legendary ice cream vendor has been applauded for his service at the Newlands grounds.

He has been selling ice creams at Newlands for 55 years, Boeta Cassiem we salute you legend @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/Iq4zMi2Fmc — Newlands Cricket (@NewlandsCricket) January 5, 2020

A lolly to make you jolly! He's well known by stadium goers for his quirky commentary and positive energy.

Cassiem says his customers are is his number one asset and he always makes sure to approach them with a hearty greeting.

Everybody loves me here in Cape Town! Boeta Cassiem

To make business and to sell stuff to people, you must first greet your customers. My customers are the asset of my business. Boeta Cassiem

A sucker to make your girlfriend wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly. Boeta Cassiem

He began selling ice cream as a teenager in the 70s and says his trade has allowed him to put his children and grandkids through school.

Boeta has thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his years of selling ice cream.

En die man het altyd n smile 65 not out😂 pic.twitter.com/LYVGWK0Wnp — francois (@bakkiesf) December 16, 2019

“A lolly to make your girlfriend jolly, a sucker to make your boyfriend ‘wakker’!” Mohammed Cassiem, Newlands cricket grounds’s ice cream man since 13. Always a hearty greeting, then customer benefits. What a character, what a customer service expert! @ManUtd fan @NewlandsCricket pic.twitter.com/OEsCn1iQcB — Pieter Cronjé (@cronje_pieter) January 6, 2019

50 not out for Mr Boeta Cassiem...



A valiant effort...



Another Newlands legend there in second frame Mr Vernon Philander he needs no introduction @NewlandsCricket pic.twitter.com/HHoG6gCFxe — Zikhali Gee (@ZolaniGee) January 5, 2020

The legend that is Boeta Cassiem, Cape Town's premium Ice Cream Salesman 🙌



He's been doing it for 55 years at Newlands!🍦



Hero. pic.twitter.com/cQ9aiU9kSW — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 7, 2020

#BoetaCassiem

This man deserves a medal. Presidential Honour or something please Cyril.....👍 — N Hodgkinson (@neilhodgkinson3) January 6, 2020

He reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, shares sage advice about work ethic and his fond memories over the years.

