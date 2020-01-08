Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive
Boeta Mogamat Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.
The legendary ice cream vendor has been applauded for his service at the Newlands grounds.
He has been selling ice creams at Newlands for 55 years, Boeta Cassiem we salute you legend @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/Iq4zMi2Fmc— Newlands Cricket (@NewlandsCricket) January 5, 2020
A lolly to make you jolly! He's well known by stadium goers for his quirky commentary and positive energy.
Cassiem says his customers are is his number one asset and he always makes sure to approach them with a hearty greeting.
Everybody loves me here in Cape Town!Boeta Cassiem
To make business and to sell stuff to people, you must first greet your customers. My customers are the asset of my business.Boeta Cassiem
A sucker to make your girlfriend wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly.Boeta Cassiem
He began selling ice cream as a teenager in the 70s and says his trade has allowed him to put his children and grandkids through school.
Boeta has thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his years of selling ice cream.
En die man het altyd n smile 65 not out😂 pic.twitter.com/LYVGWK0Wnp— francois (@bakkiesf) December 16, 2019
“A lolly to make your girlfriend jolly, a sucker to make your boyfriend ‘wakker’!” Mohammed Cassiem, Newlands cricket grounds’s ice cream man since 13. Always a hearty greeting, then customer benefits. What a character, what a customer service expert! @ManUtd fan @NewlandsCricket pic.twitter.com/OEsCn1iQcB— Pieter Cronjé (@cronje_pieter) January 6, 2019
50 not out for Mr Boeta Cassiem...— Zikhali Gee (@ZolaniGee) January 5, 2020
A valiant effort...
Another Newlands legend there in second frame Mr Vernon Philander he needs no introduction @NewlandsCricket pic.twitter.com/HHoG6gCFxe
The legend that is Boeta Cassiem, Cape Town's premium Ice Cream Salesman 🙌— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 7, 2020
He's been doing it for 55 years at Newlands!🍦
Hero. pic.twitter.com/cQ9aiU9kSW
#BoetaCassiem— N Hodgkinson (@neilhodgkinson3) January 6, 2020
This man deserves a medal. Presidential Honour or something please Cyril.....👍
He reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, shares sage advice about work ethic and his fond memories over the years.
Listen to the lively chat on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:
More from Sport
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?
We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.Read More
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid
Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week.Read More
SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos
The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team.Read More
Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs
South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana
The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?
A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.Read More
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.Read More
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?
Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.Read More