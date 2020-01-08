Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive

8 January 2020 12:46 PM
by
Tags:
Newlands
ice cream
Moegamat Boeta Cassiem
Boeta Cassiem
Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium.

Boeta Mogamat Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Cape Town's world-famous rugby and cricket stadiums in Newlands for the last 55 years.

The legendary ice cream vendor has been applauded for his service at the Newlands grounds.

A lolly to make you jolly! He's well known by stadium goers for his quirky commentary and positive energy.

Cassiem says his customers are is his number one asset and he always makes sure to approach them with a hearty greeting.

Everybody loves me here in Cape Town!

Boeta Cassiem

To make business and to sell stuff to people, you must first greet your customers. My customers are the asset of my business.

Boeta Cassiem

A sucker to make your girlfriend wakker, a wafer to make your boyfriend styfer, and a lolly to make you jolly.

Boeta Cassiem

He began selling ice cream as a teenager in the 70s and says his trade has allowed him to put his children and grandkids through school.

Boeta has thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his years of selling ice cream.

He reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, shares sage advice about work ethic and his fond memories over the years.

Listen to the lively chat on Tonight with Lester Kiewit:


