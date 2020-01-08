It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen

Public intellectual Professor Jonathan Jansen says South Africa's "real" matric pass rate is 39%.

Known as the cohort pass rate, it's the percentage of learners who started grade 10 two years ago and passed their matric exams in 2019.

On Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the matric class of 2019 has achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, up from 78.2% in 2018.

While there's been an improvement in SA's overall matric results, Professor Jansen says 81.3% is a joke.

The education expert claims that the cohort pass rate, or even the Grade 2 throughput rate, paint a more accurate picture of the state of the education system as a whole.

He's congratulated the pupils who passed but raised concerns about school dropout and repetition rates as well as poor maths comprehension.

This is a joke, as usual, to claim 81.3% pass rate. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

If you look at the cohort pass rate, it's 38.9%. That is a truer measure of where we are. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

There's is no way on earth that 81.3% reflects the health of the system. Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

