It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
Public intellectual Professor Jonathan Jansen says South Africa's "real" matric pass rate is 39%.
Known as the cohort pass rate, it's the percentage of learners who started grade 10 two years ago and passed their matric exams in 2019.
On Wednesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the matric class of 2019 has achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, up from 78.2% in 2018.
While there's been an improvement in SA's overall matric results, Professor Jansen says 81.3% is a joke.
The education expert claims that the cohort pass rate, or even the Grade 2 throughput rate, paint a more accurate picture of the state of the education system as a whole.
He's congratulated the pupils who passed but raised concerns about school dropout and repetition rates as well as poor maths comprehension.
This is a joke, as usual, to claim 81.3% pass rate.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
If you look at the cohort pass rate, it's 38.9%. That is a truer measure of where we are.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
There's is no way on earth that 81.3% reflects the health of the system.Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.Read More
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union
Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its job.Read More
Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's proud that the province achieved the highest percentage of distinctions in the country.Read More
Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks
If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?Read More
'How I overcame my addiction and found my freedom at the Healing Wings Centre'
Addict-turned-equine therapist Tash Curtis shares her remarkable story of recovery and self-discovery at the Healing Wings Centre.Read More
Top matric achiever scores 8 distinctions, despite cancer diagnosis
During his matric year, Antonio Aristides was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemo. This didn't stop him from excelling.Read More
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.Read More
Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?
Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.Read More
Striking workers vow to bring Robben Island to total standstill
Nehawu workers at the Robben Island Museum have vowed to escalate their strike action following a deadlock in wage negotiations.Read More
There's no safety for witnesses - CT activist remains in hiding after gang trial
Activist Roegshanda Pascoe put her life in danger when she decided to testify in a gang-related murder trial last year.Read More